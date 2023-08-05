'Best team in the world' - Josko Gvardiol speaks out after sealing Man City move in £77m transfer

Manchester City have announced the signing of centre-back Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig.

Gvardiol moves in deal worth £77m (€90m/$98m)

Will wear No. 24 shirt

Says City are world's best team

WHAT HAPPENED? Gvardiol has completed a move to the reigning Premier League and European champions from RB Leipzig. Manager Pep Guardiola confirmed on Friday that he was undergoing a medical with the Cityzens, and the transfer has now been completed.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Gvardiol becomes City's second signing of the summer, joining compatriot Mateo Kovacic at the Etihad Stadium. The defender joins John Stones, Ruben Dias, Manuel Akanji, Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte as Guardiola's centre-back options for the new campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I have always dreamed of one day playing in England and to be doing so now with Manchester City – after the season they have just had – is a real honour for me," he told the club's official website. "Anyone who saw Manchester City play last season knows they are the best team in the world. To win the Treble says everything you need to know about the quality this team has. To be joining City is something very special for me and my family."

WHAT'S NEXT? Manchester City take on Arsenal in the Community Shield on Sunday and then open up their Premier League campaign against Burnley on Friday, August 11.