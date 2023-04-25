'Jose Mourinho is not an easy guy' - Mario Balotelli reveals blazing row with ex-Inter boss that saw him kicked off team bus

Mario Balotelli admits that Jose Mourinho is “not an easy guy to deal with” and says he was once kicked off Inter’s team bus by the Portuguese coach.

WHAT HAPPENED? The enigmatic Italy international striker has generated plenty of headlines over the course of his career, with many of those a result of having clashed with managers that found him difficult to handle. Mourinho fell into that category, and there was always the promise of fireworks as two combustible characters worked together at San Siro.

WHAT THEY SAID: Balotelli has told the Muschio Selvaggio podcast of playing under Mourinho and how they once locked horns so ferociously that he was left on the side of the road during an away trip: “Mou is not an easy guy to deal with, much like me. One time before a trip to Catania, we had an argument on the bus taking us to the airport. He made me get off the bus and I had to return home with a car.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balotelli concedes that he often brought trouble on himself – leading to his famous ‘Why Always Me’ celebration while on the books of Manchester City – but also believes that he has been unfairly singled out at times. He added: “I know that I made mistakes, but it is also true that the spotlight was always on me. Aside from my own character and the label of being a prodigy as a teenager, I think the status of being the first black player in the Italy squad also contributed to people always talking about what I did off the field. I saw colleagues do some things, if it had been me…”

WHAT NEXT? Balotelli is now 32 years of age and playing his club football in Switzerland for FC Sion, but – with Serie A and Champions League winners’ medals to his name – believes he can play on for some time yet. He said on his future plans: “I think I can play at least another four years at a good level. When I do retire, I’ll be happy with the path I have taken. I could’ve done more, but in any case I won everything.”