Jose Mourinho STILL bitter about Liverpool's infamous 'ghost goal' against his Chelsea side as Roma boss makes Anfield atmosphere claim

Jose Mourinho referenced Luis Garcia's infamous 'ghost goal' against his Chelsea side back in 2005 ahead of Roma's game at Real Sociedad.

Garcia scored 'ghost goal' against Chelsea

Sent Reds to 2005 UCL final

Mourinho referenced event ahead of Sociedad clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The contentious effort scored by the Spaniard - or that was cleared off the line by William Gallas, if you are of a Chelsea persuasion - sent Liverpool through to the 2005 Champions League final, from which they emerged victorious in arguably their most memorable of European nights. Some 18 years on and it seems Mourinho still hasn't let it go, referencing the story ahead of Roma's Europa League return leg at Real Sociedad's famed Anoeta Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's the field that ultimately speaks, the only time I've seen a stadium score a goal was in the semi-final of the Champions League in 2005," the Roma boss told reporters when discussing the hostile atmosphere in San Sebastian. "Liverpool's stadium scored a goal because the ball hadn't gone in, but they made so much noise that they scored. The stadium helps, statistically the home team has more positive results than the visitors, but you have to play."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite Mourinho framing Sociedad as favourites due to their home advantage, it is his Roma side who are in the driving seat having recorded a 2-0 victory at the Stadio Olimpico a week ago. Having been without their manager for a 4-3 home defeat to Sassuolo on Sunday due to a suspension they protested online, the Giallorossi will welcome the Portuguese tactician back to the touchline for Thursday's crucial clash.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Provided they avoid defeat by a two-goal margin, Mourinho's side will celebrate reaching the Europa League quarter-finals just a year after winning the inaugural Conference League last campaign.