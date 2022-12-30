Jorginho hoping for Napoli return when Chelsea contract expires

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho reportedly wants to return to Napoli when his contract at Stamford Bridge expires.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Italy international was signed by the Premier League side back in 2018. He is a regular for the Blues and has appeared in 19 matches in all competitions in 2022-23, scoring three times. But having spent four seasons at Stamford Bridge he now wants to return to Naples after his contract expires, according to La Repubblica. However, he must accept a reduction in salary to play for his former club as his current wages are too high.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea are in pole position to sign Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez to strengthen their midfield, which would likely see Jorginho move down the pecking order. Indeed, they are reportedly looking for potential buyers to be able to offload him in January, with Newcastle United 'very interested' in the player, along with Barcelona.

WHAT NEXT FOR JORGINHO? The midfielder started in Chelsea's last outing against Bournemouth and will hope to keep his place in their next fixture against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. His long-term future at Stamford Bridge is bleak, however, with no sign of a new contract and his days seemingly numbered at the club beyond the summer.