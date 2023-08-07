Jorginho on his way already? Fenerbahce interested in Arsenal midfielder just seven months after his move from Chelsea

Fenerbahce have shown interest in signing Jorginho from Arsenal in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Fenerbahce wants Jorginho

Joined Arsenal in January from Chelsea

Has a year left in his current contract

WHAT HAPPENED? The Italian international could be on his way out of Arsenal this summer just seven months after his arrival at the club from Chelsea as Turkish giants Fenerbahce have shown interest in signing him, according to The Times.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorginho switched clubs in January this year as the Gunners signed him for £12 million. The midfielder still has a year left in his contract but with Declan Rice's arrival and Thomas Partey's presence in the club's squad, the 31-year-old could see his game time reduce drastically.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The midfielder was left out of the Arsenal squad in the Community Shield clash against Manchester City due to a slight muscle injury.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? After winning the Community Shield on Wednesday, Mikel Arteta's side will aim to start their Premier League 2023/24 season on a positive note against Nottingham Forest on August 12.