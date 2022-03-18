Jorginho agent reveals Chelsea contract 'priority' amid financial uncertainty and Juventus interest

Jorginho is only tied to a contract at Chelsea until 2023, but the Italy international’s agent says the “priority” would be agreeing fresh terms if financial difficulties at Stamford Bridge can be overcome.

Uncertainty reigns in west London following sanctions imposed on Blues owner Roman Abramovich by the UK government, with the Russian billionaire having his assets frozen and is prevented from investing any further funds in the Premier League club or benefiting financially from them.

No new deals can be agreed at present, meaning that extension talks are off the table, but Euro 2020 winner Jorginho could enter into discussions if a takeover of the club goes through.

What has been said?

The 30-year-old’s representative, Joao Santos, told Calciomercato: "We have a contract with Chelsea until 2023 and it is a particular moment for the club, where there are no negotiations, also because the market is blocked both in entry and in exit. If the situation unfolds, the priority will be to deal with the renewal.”

Could Jorginho leave Chelsea?

Getty Images

While there is willingness from Jorginho and his agent to discuss a new contract with Chelsea, an exit is not being disregarded entirely, and a return to Serie A for the former Napoli star has been speculated for some time.

Jorginho moved to England in 2018, as he followed Maurizio Sarri to Stamford Bridge, and has claimed Champions League, Europa League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup honours.

The plan is to enjoy more success with the Blues, but Santos has confirmed that an option to head for Turin remains.

He said: “I haven't talked to Juve, but I know of their interest in Jorginho. Should Chelsea fail to renew their contract, then we will listen to all the teams involved.”

