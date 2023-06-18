Decision time for Jordi Alba! Ex-Barcelona man agrees contract to be reunited with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami amid Inter, Atletico Madrid & Saudi interest

Jordi Alba has agreed a contract with Inter Miami but there remains interest in his signature from Atletico Madrid, Inter and Saudi Arabia.

WHAT HAPPENED? Alba is said to have been locked in negotiations with Inter Miami over his move, along with his representatives, and the terms of his deal have now been agreed, per Mundo Deportivo. There is a salary cap of $2 million (£1.5m) in MLS for TAM (targeted allocation money) players, which is how Alba would be signed, and he would link up with former Barca team-mate Lionel Messi were he to complete the move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While the deal is close to completion, Inter Miami are acutely aware of the competition they face for Alba's acquisition as they are attempting to find another source of income to boost his salary, including the possibility of becoming an ambassador for the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

AND WHAT'S MORE: There is interest from Saudi Arabian clubs in signing Alba, with Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid keen on keeping Alba in Europe, but he does not intend to make a decision until after the Nations League final between Spain and Croatia. Still, the report claims that the left-back is currently closer to joining Inter Miami, having announced his departure from Barcelona as a free agent.

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen where Alba will end up but he has a decision to make as he bids to find another club.