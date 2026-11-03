'Villa 2.0!' – John McGinn reveals secret behind Aston Villa's rapid rise ahead of Barcelona clash

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Aston Villa captain John McGinn insists his side can cause real problems for Barcelona when the two teams meet at Spotify Camp Nou. McGinn highlighted the progress of "Villa 2.0" under Unai Emery as the West Midlands club look to preserve their perfect Champions League run.

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Unbeaten Villa test continental credentials in Catalonia

Aston Villa travel to Spotify Camp Nou on Tuesday night for a blockbuster Champions League matchday four encounter against Barcelona. Unai Emery's side arrive sitting second in the league phase table after recording three wins from three matches, including victories over Fenerbahce and Viking.

Villa enter the fixture full of confidence following a 2-1 Premier League victory over Manchester City.

Conversely, Hansi Flick's hosts sit eighth in the European standings after losing two of their last three matches across all competitions.

McGinn relishes boyhood dream in historic arena

Speaking ahead of the fixture, Villa captain John McGinn admitted playing at Camp Nou fulfills a lifelong ambition. "I’m 32 years old but the trajectory of this club is allowing me to dream the same way I dreamed when I was nine, ten or eleven to play in front of the biggest crowds," McGinn stated.

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"This is a very historic stadium, but what the club is trying to do now is make this normal... and make Aston Villa compete with the best in England and the best in Europe."

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"Us, as professionals, we’ll only enjoy the experience if we have three points," the midfielder added.

Team-first mentality powers 'Villa 2.0' transformation

McGinn praised the rapid adaptation of summer signings into Emery's tactical setup, branding the current squad "Villa 2.0". "They realise the structure that we’ve built during the four years that the manager’s been here gives players the best possible chance," McGinn explained.

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"They have world-class players... Not only do they possess amazing ability, the thing that impresses me most about them is their humility to work for the team."

"Our success over the past four years is built on the fact no one player is bigger than the others... We have our own players who can cause damage to Barcelona as well," he affirmed.

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Emery's men push for European knockout qualification

Villa aim to extend their three-point lead over Barcelona in the Champions League standings.

The West Midlands outfit look to harness their solid defensive structure, having conceded just five goals in their last five outings.

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The high-profile fixture kicks off on Tuesday evening in Barcelona.