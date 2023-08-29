John Herdman leaves Canada! CMNT national team manager departs for MLS side Toronto FC

Canada men's national team boss John Herdman has left his post in favor of a move to MLS side Toronto FC.

Herdman quits Canada role

Will join MLS side Toronto FC on October 1

Leaves CMNT job ahead of hosting World Cup

WHAT HAPPENED? Toronto FC has announced the hire of ex-Canada boss Herdman to take over after Bob Bradley was sacked in June. The 48-year-old Englishman joined Canada federation in 2011, revamping their women's program before switching roles to the men's side, where he led them to their first FIFA World Cup since 1986.

WHAT THEY SAID: “I am keen to start this new opportunity with Toronto FC," Herdman said. "Personally, it’s the right time for me to step into a new challenge in my career, and the structure of a club environment is a context I’ve aspired to operate in. Having access to connect and collaborate with the staff and players daily allows for a different depth of development and connection, both on and off the pitch.

Article continues below

“To continue my coaching journey in a Canadian city that I know well, playing at BMO Field – a stadium where I’ve experienced some of my favourite sporting moments, with incredible fans, is quite amazing. I want to thank President Bill Manning and MLSE for trusting me with this project. I am motivated to work with this team and an organization of this calibre."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Canada will be one of three countries playing host to the 2026 FIFA men's World Cup, and seeing Herdman leave his post ahead of that tournament has left many fans puzzled. In June, Herdman was quoted in saying that "We can win the World Cup with Canada in 2026," and just two months later, he's leaving the job.

There has, however, been disarray across the Canada soccer federation over the past year due to their financial situation. Per The Athletic, the CSA applied for an interest-free $5 million loan from FIFA in 2023 to help with operations within the federation. Herdman has voiced his frustration at the situation, leading many to believe it's one of the reasons for his departure.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR HERDMAN? He will take over the TFC job on October 1.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami!