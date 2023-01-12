Joao Cancelo hurtling towards possible Man City exit as rivals notice change in pecking order

Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo is attracting interest from other clubs after struggling for game time under Pep Guardiola recently.

Cancelo having tough time

Europe's top clubs have noticed

Could move for defender in summer

WHAT'S HAPPENING? Cancelo appears to be facing an uncertain future at Man City. The defender has only started once since the World Cup which has sparked interest from clubs across Europe, as reported by The Telegraph. Champions League clubs in Italy, Spain, Germany and Italy are all keeping tabs on his situation and could make a move in the summer transfer window.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 28-year-old has become a key player for City after a slow start since signing from Juventus in 2019 but is currently enduring a difficult spell with the Premier League champions. Guardiola has recently placed his trust in 18-year-old Rico Lewis and has been rewarded with some impressive performances from the youngster. The Man City boss praised Lewis for his display against Liverpool and said he "changed the game" when he arrived at half-time in their win over Chelsea.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Cancelo is contracted to Man City until 2027 and has said he wants to stay at the club for many more years. However, it remains to be seen if that will still be the case come the end of the season should he continue to spend more time on the bench than in the starting XI.

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR CANCELO? The defender will be hoping to start on Saturday when Man City head to Old Trafford to take on rivals Man Utd in the Premier League.