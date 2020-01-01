‘Jimenez to Man Utd? I wouldn’t say no’ – Ferdinand wants Mexican striker at Old Trafford

The ex-Red Devils defender believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should remain in the market for more firepower and take a look at landing a Wolves frontman

should be exploring the option of luring Raul Jimenez away from , says Rio Ferdinand, with the Mexican frontman capable of offering something “different” to the Red Devils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is in the process of drawing up recruitment plans for the next transfer window.

There has been little suggestion that he will be in the market for another striker, with Anthony Martial having impressed in a No.9 berth this season while Odion Ighalo fills back-up duties.

United are, however, forever on the hunt for the very best talent available.

Domestic and global shop windows will be explored, with it possible that the right options are on their Premier League doorstep.

Jimenez could fall into that category, with the 29-year-old having recorded a career-best return of 26 goals in the 2019-20 campaign.

His efforts are drawing admiring glances from across Europe, with reported interest being lapped up by the Mexican, and Ferdinand believes another big-money move could be on the cards.

He told BT Sport: “I think Wolves will do well to keep hold of him.

“I think he's a player with immense talent and I think his goalscoring record over the last two years has been really good.

“Before that, his record was a bit shady, but he has come to the Premier League and hit the ground running. He's been a breath of fresh air.

“As you can tell, he seems a great character around the place, and for a top club, I wouldn't be surprised if they are sniffing.

“We've seen it in the media reports in the last few days that clubs are looking.”

Pressed on whether United should be in the mix for Jimenez, ex-Red Devils defender Ferdinand added: “I wouldn't say no at all. I think he's something different to what they've got.

“What I like about him is he scores all types of goals. He's at the back post heading things and bullying defenders, and he can score tremendous goals out of nothing.”

Wolves made Jimenez their £30 million ($38m) club-record signing in 2019 after seeing him impress during an initial loan spell from .

He is now up to 43 goals in just 96 appearances for the club and has been a key man for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side as they have cemented a standing among the Premier League elite and pushed their way into continental competition.