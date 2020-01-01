Jimenez aiming to 'return to the pitch soon' after suffering fractured skull during Wolves' win at Arsenal

The Mexican striker was hospitalised after clashing heads with David Luiz on Sunday, and he has issued a first statement since the incident

Raul Jimenez hopes he can return to action "soon" but will remain under observation for the time being after suffering a fractured skull during ' win at .

Wolves claimed a 2-1 victory at Emirates Stadium on Sunday, but the occasion was soured early on by a sickening injury sustained by the Mexican.

In just the fifth minute, Jimenez was left floored after clashing heads with Brazilian defender David Luiz as both men contested for an aerial ball.

More teams

He required roughly 10 minutes of medical attention before he was eventually carried away on a stretcher and taken to hospital for checks.

It was discovered that Jimenez had suffered a fracture to his skull and underwent an operation that night to prevent any long term damage, which was a success.

Wolves released a statement on Monday confirming the procedure had taken place and that he was "comfortable" following the surgery, but they were hesitant to outline a recovery period.

Jimenez has, understandably, also stopped short of setting a target as he provided a first personal update to his followers on social media on Monday night.

He wrote on Twitter: "Thanks for your support messages. I will be under observation and I hope to return to the pitch soon."

international Jimenez has been an integral part of Wolves' team since joining from , initially on loan, in 2018.

Article continues below

He has scored 34 goals in 86 Premier League appearances, while he also impressed on the European stage last term with 10 in 15 outings as Wolves reached the quarter-finals.

Jimenez has found the net four times in 10 top-flight outings this season, but Nuno Espirito Santo will have to shuffle his pack in the absence of a key performer when he takes his team to Anfield to face reigning champions on Sunday.

Wolves moved up to seventh in the table after beating Arsenal, and they can move to within a point of the Reds, who are currently joint leaders alongside , if they spring another upset on Merseyside this weekend.