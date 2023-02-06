Jesse Marsch sacked! Leeds part ways with American after less than 12 months in charge following dire Premier League run

Leeds United have parted ways with their manager Jesse Marsch after a series of poor performances in the Premier League.

Leeds sack Jesse Marsch

Failed to win in last seven league matches

Lost to Nottingham Forest 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? The Whites took the decision following a 1-0 Premier League defeat to fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest on Sunday. That result extended their dire recent record, with Leeds without a win in their last seven league matches.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Nottingham Forest on Sunday, Leeds are now languishing just above the relegation zone, tied on points with 18th-placed Everton.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Leeds United can confirm head coach Jesse Marsch has been relieved of his duties. Jesse joined the club in February 2022 and was instrumental in keeping the club in the Premier League on the final day of last season," the club wrote in a statement.

"Rene Maric, Cameron Toshack and Pierre Barrieu will also leave the club. We would like to thank Jesse and his backroom staff for their efforts and wish them well for the future. The process of appointing a new head coach is underway and we will continue to keep supporters up to date throughout the coming days."

IN A PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? The Whites next take on in-form Manchester United in back-to-back Premier League ties on Wednesday and Sunday. West Brom manager Carlos Corberan - who previously worked under Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road - has been mentioned as a possible successor.