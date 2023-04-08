Former Leeds boss Jesse Marsch is expected to be named Leicester's new manager shortly after impressing in talks with the Foxes.

Leicester set to appoint Rodgers' replacement

Close to reaching agreement with Marsch

Foxes embroiled in relegation battle

WHAT HAPPENED? Leicester are set to appoint Marsch as the club's new manager on a deal that runs until 2026, according to The Telegraph. An agreement is expected to be reached with the American over the weekend after he impressed club chiefs during recent talks. Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith and ex-Leicester manager Martin O'Neill had also been in the frame but Marsch has emerged as the club's top choice.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch has been out of work since being sacked by Leeds after less than 12 months in charge of the Whites. The 49-year-old was subsequently linked with a move to Southampton but talks broken down and the Saints moved for Ruben Selles instead. Marsch had also been one of several coaches linked with the vacant USMNT job.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The American will take over a Leicester team battling to stay in the Premier League. The Foxes head into the weekend in the bottom three and face a crunch clash against relegation rivals Bournemouth. Marsch battled relegation last season with Leeds, guiding his team to safety on the final day of the season with a win over Brentford.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEICESTER? First-team coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell will take charge of the team for the Cherries clash. Leicester's next match is away at Manchester City.