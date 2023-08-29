Ex-Man Utd star Jesse Lingard in line for short-term deal at West Ham after impressing on trial

Former Manchester United star, Jesse Lingard, is reportedly close to Premier League return after impressing with West Ham in trials.

Lingard is currently a free agent

Impressed in trials with West Ham

Hammers consider offering a short-term deal

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Evening Standard, the London outfit are considering adding Linagard to their roster after he put up a good show during his trial with the Hammers. The forward was training with West Ham to maintain his shape since he has been without a club after Nottingham Forest chose not to renew his deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard has previously played at West Ham under the tutelage of David Moyes after signing at the London Stadium in January 2021. He had an instant impact back then as he scored nine goals and assisted five times in 16 Premier League games to guide West Ham to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The report also mentions that West Ham have set their sights on Brazilian youngster Yuri Alberto with technical director Tim Steitden leading the negotiations with Corinthians. They have rekindled interest in Sevilla's Youssef En-Nesyri and also held talks with PSG's Hugo Ekitike.

Article continues below

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen if West Ham hand an official contract to Lingard before they face Luton Town on Friday in the Premier League.