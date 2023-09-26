'I got it wrong' - Jermaine Jenas apologises for 'sh*thouse' comments about referee during Tottenham's clash with Arsenal

Jermaine Jenas has issued an apology for harshly criticising referee Robert Jones during the north London derby.

Jenas raged at referee during north London derby

Apologised for his statement

Was not happy with penalty award

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Spurs player critcised the referee for awarding Arsenal a second-half penalty for a supposed handball offence by Cristian Romero. Jones checked the incident on VAR before pointing to the sport which did not please Jenas. He took to X (formerly Twitter) to write, "Complete sh*thouse of a referee! They’re all ruining our game!"

The referee's association president Paul Field then slammed Jenas for his 'irresponsible' comments as he expressed his disappointment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Jenas, on Monday, once again took X to apologise for his earlier comments as he wrote, "I hold my hands up, I got it wrong yesterday. I should know, more than most, the responsibility we have as fans, players and pundits and the impact our words online can have as it's an area I've been vocal in.

"My emotions got the better of me and I apologise to The FA and to all match officials."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tottenham Hotspur twice came from behind to hold rivals Arsenal to a 2-2 draw on Sunday in the north London derby with club captain Heung-min Son scoring a brace.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal will be next seen in action in the Carabao Cup against Brentford on Wednesday while Spurs will face Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.