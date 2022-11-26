Japan vs Costa Rica: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Everything you need to know about how to watch Japan against Costa Rica on TV and online in the United Kingdom, United States, Africa and India

Japan take on Costa Rica in their second match in the 2022 World Cup at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Sunday. The Samurai Blues started their campaign with a 2-1 win over four-time champions Germany, while Costa Rica succumbed to a 7-0 loss to Spain.

Hajime Moriyasu's men scripted a historic comeback against the mighty Germans with Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano finding the net. Courtesy of that win, they find themselves in the driver's seat in Group E and another three points against the South American nation will ensure them a knockout berth.

Meanwhile, Costa Rica find their backs against the wall after the humiliation against Spain. They have faced Japan five times on the international stage and have lost on four occasions. Needless to say, Los Ticos have a mountain to climb.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S., Africa and India and how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Japan vs Costa Rica : date & kick-off time

Game: Japan vs Costa Rica Date: November 26, 2022 Kick-off: 10:00 am GMT / 5:00 am ET / 12 pm CAT / 3:30 pm IST Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV and on a web browser.

Viewers in the US can also watch the game on the Fox Network, Telemundo and Peacock.

The match will be broadcast and streamed in the UK on ITV, STV and S4C.

In India, fans can catch it on the Sports 18 Network and stream the games on Jio Cinema.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Network, Telemundo fuboTV, Peacock, Fox Sports app UK ITV 1, STV, S4C ITVX, S4C Online, STV Player India Sports 18 SD/HD Jio Cinema Africa SuperSport SuperSport

Japan squad & team news

Full-back Hiroki Sakai is a doubt for the game after he picked up an injury against Germany and also missed training on Thursday. He will be replaced by Takehiro Tomiyasu, although the Arsenal defender is also coming off an injury.

It remains to be seen whether Asano and Doan are given a start against Costa Rica, especially after their heroics against Germany.

Japan predicted XI: Gonda; Tomiyasu, Itakura, Yoshida, Nagatomo; Endo, Tanaka; Ito, Kamada, Kubo; Asano

Position Players Goalkeepers Kawashima, Gonda, Schmidt Defenders Yamane, Taniguchi, Nagatomo, Tomiyasu, Sakai, Itakura, Yoshida, Ito Midfielders Endo, Shibasaki, Minamino, Morita, Kamada, Tanaka, Doan, Soma Forwards Maeda, Kubo, Ueda, Asana, Ito, Mitoma

Costa Rica squad & team news

Costa Rica have a completey fit squad ahead of this fixture. However, Luis Fernando Suarez might bring in Kendall Waston in place of Carlos Martinez in defence.

Costa Rica predicted XI: Navas; Waston, Calvo, Duarte, Oviedo; Tejeda, Borges; Bennette, Fuller; Campbell, Contreras