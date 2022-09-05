James signs new five-year Chelsea contract after Real Madrid transfer links

Chelsea defender Reece James has signed a new contract that ties him to the club until 2027.

James tied to Chelsea until 2027

Right-back wanted by Man City & Real Madrid

Academy graduate "over the moon" with new deal

WHAT HAPPENED? The right-back, who came through the Chelsea youth academy, has been rewarded for his excellent performances as a vital part of Thomas Tuchel's team by being handed an improved, long-term deal by the Blues.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James has solidified his status as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League and was reportedly identified as a transfer target by Real Madrid and Manchester City in the summer window.

AND WHAT'S MORE: The 22-year-old is competing for a place in England's starting XI for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar this year and will hope to enhance his chances of securing the right-back spot by continuing his strong performances for the London side.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I am over the moon with my new contract and I’m thankful for the fans, the new ownership and everyone involved in the club," James said. "I cannot wait to see what the future holds, and I am sure we will have the chance of winning many trophies. I grew up supporting this club and I’ve been here since I was a six-year-old. I put pen to paper on a new deal because this is the club I want to be at."

STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

THE VERDICT:

A certain Blues legend was delighted by the news

Twitter

It was the right move for both parties

Twitter

Is he the world's best?

Twitter

WHAT NEXT FOR JAMES AND CHELSEA? Chelsea and James are in action again on Tuesday when they take on Dinamo Zagreb in their first Champions League fixture of the season.