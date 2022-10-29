James not giving up hope of making England's World Cup squad despite 'slow' recovery

Reece James admits his recovery from injury is going slowly but he is not giving up hope of making the England squad for the 2022 World Cup.

James out with knee injury

Doubtful for World Cup

Says recovery is going slowly

WHAT HAPPENED? James is facing a race against time to be fit for the World Cup after sustaining a serious knee injury against AC Milan in the Champions League on October 11. The 22-year-old was originally ruled out for eight weeks by Chelsea but the defender has vowed to do all he can to be fit in time.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I need to keep working hard over the next few weeks and see where I am on call-up day," he told The Sun. "I will try and not rule myself out. It is still slow and in the early stages. I have been in rehab for two weeks, so I am still taking it day-by-day. The Chelsea medical staff have not given me a percentage of my chance of being back for the World Cup. It is down to how I feel closer to the time and how stable it is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: James' injury is an issue for England manager Gareth Southgate as the Chelsea full-back would have been in the squad and also a likely starter for the Three Lions in Qatar. Southgate may also be without another right-back, Kyle Walker, for the tournament as the Manchester City defender is sidelined with a groin injury.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Reece James is the youngest Chelsea player ever to both score and assist a goal in the same Champions League game.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Southgate will name his 26-man World Cup squad on November 10. The team's first game is against Iran on November 21.