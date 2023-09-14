Jadon Sancho made to train away from Manchester United squad after outburst against Erik ten Hag

Jadon Sancho is training on his own and away from the rest of the Manchester United squad following his social media outburst against Erik ten Hag.

  • Sancho made social media outburst
  • Was dropped by Ten Hag
  • Faces further punishment

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international claimed he was being used as a "scapegoat" after Ten Hag said he had been left out of the squad to face Arsenal because of his performance in training. Sancho has since deleted his social media posts, but still faces punishment from the club and has been put on an individual training programme.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It has been reported that United have grown frustrated with Sancho's punctuality issues and ordered him to arrive at training an hour earlier than his team-mates. It has also been claimed that the club's players and staff have grown even more irritated after he hit out at Ten Hag following the defeat against Arsenal.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group, pending resolution of a squad discipline issue," a statement from the club read.

WHAT NEXT? Sancho will likely sit out as United take on Brighton on Saturday.

