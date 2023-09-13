Revealed: Jadon Sancho rejected all late summer transfer window approaches as Man Utd set £65m price tag - and went to New York to party with NBA star John Wall

Manchester United were reportedly willing to let Jadon Sancho leave for £65m ($81m) after his row with Erik ten Hag - but he rejected all approaches.

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was left out of the United squad that lost 3-1 to Arsenal earlier this month, with manager Ten Hag saying he was not selected off the back of his "performance in training". The England international refuted that claim as he took to social media in response, accusing his manager of making him a 'scapegoat' for the team's bad start to the season. After pinning the post to the top of his profile on X, formerly Twitter, for more than a week, the 23-year-old deleted it on Tuesday. Now, The Athletic claims the Red Devils were prepared to sell the former Borussia Dortmund star off the back of his outburst, at which point the summer transfer windows were still open in Saudi Arabia and Turkey. The report states Saudi clubs were told to pay at least £65 million ($81.3m) for Sancho, but approaches for him to leave the club were rejected by the player and his representatives. The day before the Saudi transfer window shut on September 7, Sancho even flew to New York with Aaron Wan-Bissaka to party with NBA star John Wall for his birthday. The Athletic adds no talks had been held between Sancho and Ten Hag before that, with many players who were not on international duty being granted time off.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sancho has so far failed to live up to his £73m ($91m) transfer fee, which United paid Borussia Dortmund in 2021. In 58 Premier League appearances for the Red Devils, he has scored just nine goals and provided a mere six assists. By contrast, in 104 games for Dortmund in the Bundesliga, he scored 38 times and made 51 assists. This saga comes at a time where United and fellow winger Antony have agreed it is best he stays away from the club to "address allegations" of assault made against him.

WHAT NEXT FOR SANCHO? United return to Premier League action on Saturday against Brighton. It remains to be seen if Sancho will feature in that game and if his days at the Red Devils are numbered.