Jadon Sancho to Barcelona? La Liga giants monitoring Man Utd outcast ahead of potential January loan move

Jadon Sancho has been linked with a shock move to Barcelona amid his Manchester United exile.

Sancho training alone

Barcelona monitoring his situation

Could move in January

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho was excluded from United's squad for the defeat to Brighton, and is currently training alone after a public spat with manager Erik ten Hag. Per Sport, Barcelona are now monitoring the winger's situation ahead of the January transfer window but any transfer is complicated by the fact that he cost United over £70 million ($87m) in 2021.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona would be looking to sign Sancho on loan in January and both the player and the club are said to be receptive to the idea of a move. Ten Hag has spoken about the winger's chances of returning, and he is unsure if the 23-year-old will play for the club again, heightening the need for a solution.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)Getty Images

(C)Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? United play Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday but Sancho is unlikely to be involved.