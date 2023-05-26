Ivan Toney vows to 'speak soon with no filter' as Brentford striker reacts to controversial betting ban written reasons being made public

Brentford striker Ivan Toney has vowed to “speak soon with no filter” after seeing the reasons for his eight-month ban from football released.

Forward banned until January 2024

Breached FA betting rules

Will give his side of the story

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international has been ruled out of action until January 2024 after breaching Football Association rules relating to betting. A psychiatrist has ruled that Toney suffers from “gambling addiction”, with documents regarding his case revealing that he placed 13 bets on his own team to lose in seven matches between August 2017 and March 2018. Toney is now being offered the support he needs in both his personal and professional life, but the 27-year-old has promised that his side of the story is coming.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Toney has said in a post on Twitter that he will “speak soon with no filter”, with the prolific frontman – who has broken through the 20-goal barrier in 2022-23 – eager to get his message across in what has been a high-profile case.

WHAT NEXT? Betting in football has been a subject of intense debate for some time, with the Premier League announcing in April that it is to withdraw all gambling sponsorship from the front of matchday shirts from the start of the 2026-27 campaign.