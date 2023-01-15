Ivan Fresneda: Arsenal enter race for Real Valladolid wonderkid with Newcastle also interested

Arsenal have joined the race for Real Valladolid sensation Ivan Fresneda, with Newcastle United also interested in the teenage right-back.

WHAT'S HAPPENING? The Gunners continue to try and bolster their squad heading into the second half of the season, and have turned their attentions towards 18-year-old Fresneda in a bid to refresh their options at full-back. That's according to the Telegraph, who report that Arsenal hold "serious interest" in the teenager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Any move for Fresneda could coincide with the potential departure of Cedric Soares, according to the report, who has been linked with a move to Fulham. Real Valladolid are willing to let the teenager leave this month despite him becoming a key member of their first team, with him said to be available for between £10m to £15m ($12-18m).

AND WHAT'S MORE: Although Arsenal's interest in Fresneda is serious, it is thought that they would prefer to wait until the summer before making a move for the 18-year-old. Fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle also hold interest in Fresneda, who has caught the eye of clubs around Europe.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? Having lost out in their pursuit of Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal ought to act quickly if they wish to snap up Fresneda, with interest growing in the teenager. The club have already identified an alternative to Mudryk, with Mikel Arteta keen on continuing to build his exciting squad.