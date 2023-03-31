It's Always Sunny in Wrexham chant: Lyrics, video & meaning of 'Bring on the Deadpool' song

Fans of National League club Wrexham, co-owned by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, can be seen loudly singing their now favourite chant, 'It's Always Sunny in Wrexham', every time the team takes the field.
The song has become popular and the celebrity owners have publicly expressed their support for the work of the band The Declan Swans.
Here, GOAL has all you need to know about the popular song about Wrexham football club.
What is the Wrexham song?
The Wrexham song is titled 'It's Always Sunny in Wrexham' and is created by the band The Declan Swans.
McElhenney jokingly tweeted that the song would be played at his funeral. Reynolds popularised it further by featuring it on his TikTok.
It became a global hit after it was featured in the hit FX documentary Welcome to Wrexham, which tells the journey of Wrexham football club.
The name of the song is a reference to hit series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, starring one of the co-owners McElhenney.
What is the lyrics of Wrexham song?
You can find the lyrics for the song It’s Always Sunny In Wrexham below:
He ordered a medium doner kebab
Saving a tenner to pay for his cab
Seems no harm in jumping the queue
Showing the owner his latest tattoo
Guy in his forties is rolling a joint
Pleased his team has rescued a point
A wicked deflection in time added on
Can see in his eyes he was totally gone
Less than a mile from the centre of Town
A famous old stadium crumbling down
No one’s invested so much as a penny
Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhеnney
King Street was calm for a Saturday night
Apart from the usual worrying sight
Of zombified corpses parading the streets
Arched over flower beds slumped across seats
Past the bus stop for Moss and Brynteg
Zombie apocalypse modern day plague
A stone’s throw away or a 2 second ride
Wetherspoons locals are smoking outside
Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney
An ocular patdown and thrown in the Gwenny
The lyrics of the song tell the tale of Wrexham football club, its struggles without investment and commitment and how two saviours in Reynolds and McElhenney came into the picture to change the narrative.
When was Wrexham song released?
It is reported that the indie comedy band Declan Swans penned the lyrics to the song in 2020 when they heard the rumours of the celebrity duo buying the local club Wrexham.
It soon became a reality, and the song had the famous line ‘Bring on the Deadpool and Rob McElhenney!’ which has a reference to the comic superhero character portrayed on the big screen by Reynolds.