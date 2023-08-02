South Africa stun Italy! Thembi Kgatlana's stoppage-time winner sends African champions into Women's World Cup knockouts

A late strike from Thembi Kgatlana stunned Italy and sent South Africa through to the Women's World Cup knockouts for the first time ever.

Shock own goal pegged back early Italy strike

Carruso double looked set to send Azzure though

Kgatlana steps up in 92nd minute to spark wild scenes

TELL ME MORE: In the opening exchanges, Italy were comfortably the better side, as Arianna Caruso converted an early penalty as they bossed possession. However, Benedetta Orsi's shock own goal from 25 yards out changed things; South Africa were back in the game, and they returned after the half-time interval drastically improved, having been fairly scrappy in the first half.

The African champions piled on the pressure and got their reward with a 66th-minute goal from Hildah Magaia, who latched onto a clever through-ball from the bright, energetic Kgatlana. Italy equalised just minutes later, though, with Caruso helping in a flick-on from substitute Cristiana Girelli; and yet, they couldn't hang on again.

Just as the European side looked like they were safely through to the knockouts, South Africa burst away, as Magaia turned creator and Kgatlana slotted home a close-range winner to make it 3-2 and spark wild scenes on the pitch and in the stands.

THE MVP: Juve's Caruso was a pivotal figure for Italy throughout the match, converting the penalty that gave the Azzure the lead and nudging in her team's 74th-minute equaliser. However, the game's star performer was without a doubt South Africa forward Kgatlana. Grabbing a goal and an assist while proving her team's key attacking force throughout the match, her efforts made the difference in pushing the African champions through to the knockouts.

THE BIG LOSER: The game's most shocking moment came half an hour in, when Italy defender Orsi — making her World Cup debut — produced arguably the gaffe of the tournament. Attempting to pass the ball back to her own goalkeeper Francesco Durante without so much as glancing up at the keeper, Orsi unwittingly slid it into the back of her own net, equalising for South Africa and paving the way for their impressive second-half display.

MATCH IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR SOUTH AFRICA? Spirits will be high in the South Africa camp following this result — after all, it's arguably the shock of the World Cup so far. However, they'll face a different calibre of opposition in the last 16, squaring up against 2019 World Cup finalists the Netherlands, who topped Group E. South Africa will be competing in the knockouts for the first time in their history, so they'll be desperate to give the Banyana Banyana fans even more to shout about.

MATCH RATING: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐