Italian job? Jose Mourinho keen to bring Man Utd midfielder Fred to Roma

Former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, plans to raid the Red Devils and sign their Brazilian superstar ahead of the 2023/24 season.

WHAT HAPPENED? AS Roma manager, Mourinho, is keen on signing one of his former players, Fred, from Manchester United in order to build his side around him, according to reports in The Sun.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United and with the potential arrival of Mason Mount his minutes may dry up further. While Erik ten Hag isn't keen on losing the former Shakhtar Donetsk man, the Italian manager is looking to offer him a starting place in Rome.

AND WHAT'S MORE: After reaching consecutive European finals with Roma, Mourinho has been handed a boost by the club to take the next step in challenging for the domestic title. The treble-winning manager is a huge admirer of the Brazilian, signing him first for the Red Devils during his time there, and plans to build his current midfield around him.

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? The Italian club is set to face Tottenham Hotspur on July 26 in a pre-season friendly match.