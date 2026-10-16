According to the Bild newspaper, Klopp will miss Saturday's big match between Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig and instead watch Bayer Leverkusen against SC Freiburg up close.

Although the 59-year-old named four SC Freiburg players, Max Rosenfelder, Philipp Treu, Yannik Engelhardt and Derry Scherhant, in his double squad during the recent extra-long international break, his absence from Munich is still a surprise. He will miss the chance to see numerous national-team players live and a reunion with familiar faces from Leipzig. Before taking up his post at the DFB, he worked as Head of Global Soccer for Red Bull and often attended matches involving the Saxony club.

Assistant coach Sven Bender will watch newly promoted SV Elversberg face Augsburg, the report adds. SV Elversberg recently supplied Felix Keidel to the DFB team, while Augsburg supplied Finn Dahmen and Hennes Behrens.

Jürgen Klopp to watch a different Bayern Munich match

On Wednesday, Bild report that Klopp will watch Bayern Munich's players in the Champions League and also see Arsenal's Kai Havertz. Assistant Pepijn Lijnders will attend Leipzig's away match against Real Madrid. Alongside the recently selected David Raum, Ridle Baku and Brajan Gruda, Rocco Reitz may also hope to be considered for the national team's upcoming Nations League fixtures in November.

Klopp is set to announce his squad on 5 November, and unlike in September, it will not contain 44 players. The national coach will probably select up to 26 players this time. The DFB team face Serbia (13 November) and then the Netherlands (16 November) to conclude the Nations League group stage. They need two wins to finish in the top two and keep their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals alive.

Unlike his predecessor Julian Nagelsmann, Klopp attended numerous matches to assess potential candidates even before picking his first squad. He also visited clubs' training sessions.