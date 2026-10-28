"He is already doing very well, considering the circumstances. He was discharged from hospital today, and that is the best news for all of us," Eberl told ARD before Bayern Munich's DFB Cup match against 1. FC Magdeburg.

Eberl also explained what had troubled the Belgian over the past week and led to his collapse and the dispatch of a rescue helicopter. "They have found out what it is. It is irritation of the meninges that caused the incident last Friday," Eberl said.

A virus had already left Kompany barely able to coach from the touchline in the big match against RB Leipzig. He returned to the dugout against Arsenal despite still being unwell, after cancelling all his other commitments, including press conferences and training sessions.

Last Friday, Kompany collapsed on the sidelines of the second team's training session. A rescue helicopter flew him to hospital. He is also said to have dislocated his shoulder in the fall. Eberl subsequently said the Bayern Munich coach would be out for weeks and that the club would give him all the time he needed to recover fully.

When will Kompany return to Bayern Munich?

On Wednesday evening, Eberl would not directly confirm whether Kompany's discharge had changed the timeframe for his return. "He can now continue his rehabilitation at home. For him, that means rest and medication. And I am very, very sure that he will be back on the touchline at 100 per cent very soon. When the doctors say he can return, he will say he can return too. He will be given all the time he needs. We have spoken about weeks from the start."

Kompany's relentless work schedule and lack of sleep came under scrutiny as he battled illness. Critics argued that the sacrifices, criticism and immense pressure of coaching in professional football ultimately made coaches ill.

Eberl insisted Kompany's collapse and illness had nothing to do with overwork or pressure. "There is pressure and strain in our job. But we have to be careful when it comes to Vinnie's illness," Eberl said. "It is an illness that any of us can get. I would not wish it on anyone, but it has nothing to do with the pressure we face in the Bundesliga. It is an illness, and we have to make a clear distinction between the two. The virus he had beforehand was not a trigger either. The doctors told me that has been ruled out."





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Eberl speaks of a "difficult time": What has been happening at Bayern Munich?

Beyond Kompany's illness, Eberl and Bayern Munich have faced other serious issues this season. In the summer, Jamal Musiala's fainting spells and his epilepsy attracted worldwide attention. More recently, alongside Kompany's illness, the sudden death of Joshua Kimmich's father immediately before the Champions League match against Arsenal has weighed on the club. The midfield linchpin has been absent since then.

"Not many clubs have had to deal with things like this. We are not talking about trivial matters," Eberl said. "These are issues far removed from football, and they show us that football plays only a supporting role. It is a difficult time right now, but you can see how this club stands together."

With that in mind, Eberl left open whether Kimmich would be back for Saturday's big match against Borussia Dortmund. "If Jo feels he wants to clear his head again now — if you can put it that way — he is warmly welcome back at any time. I hope that will happen soon."

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