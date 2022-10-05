Is Ronaldo happy? Ten Hag says Man Utd star is 'p*ssed off' as video shows him laughing & joking in training

Erik ten Hag has admitted that Cristiano Ronaldo is ''p*ssed off'' about his role at Manchester United, but he appears to still be happy in training.

Ronaldo out of favour under Ten Hag

Utd boss admits he's frustrated

CR7 still in high spirits behind the scenes

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo was seen joking with his team-mates in United's latest pre-Europa League session, despite the fact he has had to make do with a role among the substitutes at the start of Ten Hag's managerial reign. The Dutchman has conceded that the 37-year-old is frustrated over a lack of playing time, but also insists that he remains a model professional behind the scenes.

WHAT HAVE THEY SAID? "He's pissed off at not playing. But he is training well,'' Ten Hag told a press conference. ''I don't see he is unhappy. He is happy, training well, everyone is."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United legend Roy Keane claimed that Ronaldo is being disrespected by the club after seeing him sit out their 6-3 derby defeat to Manchester City. Ten Hag is adamant that he treats every member of his squad equally, though, as he added: ''I will treat everyone with respect but they all have different backgrounds, characters. I have to treat everyone different to get the best out of them, but there are general standards and values for everyone."

WHAT NEXT FOR MAN UTD? Ronaldo is in line to return to Ten Hag's starting XI for Thursday's Europa League clash with Omonia Nicosia in Cyprus.