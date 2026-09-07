Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
SV Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig - Bundesliga 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Christian Guinin

Translated by

Internal "concerns": is the first manager's seat in the Bundesliga already wobbling?

Bundesliga
M. Demichelis
Transfers
Werder Bremen vs RB Leipzig
RB Leipzig

Under the new coach Martin Demichelis, RB Leipzig have made a mixed start to the new season. Is the Argentine already under pressure?

According to information from Bild, there have reportedly been "considerable concerns" inside the club since pre-season over whether Demichelis has the right approach for Leipzig's style of play.

Club bosses reportedly felt the 45-year-old had shown too few ideas in possession over the course of his coaching career so far.

That showed last weekend, among other things, when Leipzig struggled to create dangerous chances against a defensively well-organised Werder Bremen. "Our occupation of the box was not good enough. Against an opponent sitting very deep, we found too few solutions," said sporting managing director Marcel Schäfer.

After the 3-1 defeat at SVW, Schäfer called it a "real wake-up call" and said the club now had to draw the right conclusions immediately. "We do not need to single out individual players, I expect a clearly different performance. With our own standards, we cannot simply brush this game aside."

martin-demichelisGetty Images

How long did Martin Demichelis sign for at RB Leipzig?

Demichelis only took over as head coach of the Saxony club last summer, replacing the sacked Ole Werner. Before that, the former Bayern Munich defender had been working at the relegated Spanish club RCD Mallorca.

To land the Argentinian, Leipzig are even said to have triggered a release clause in Demichelis' contract. His deal at RB runs until 2028.

Leipzig opened the Bundesliga season with a 3-0 win against Borussia Mönchengladbach. They also cruised through in the DFB Cup, beating Regionalliga side Eintracht Trier 6-0 as expected.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google