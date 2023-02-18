Inter vs Udinese: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Inter against Udinese on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India.

Serie A heavyweights Inter will take on Udinese at the San Siro on Saturday.

Inter have lost just one of their last 10 Serie A meetings against Udinese (W7 D2) and head into this fixture on the back of a goalless draw with Sampdoria.

Romelu Lukaku could not make the most of the opportunity that was handed to him by coach Simeone Inzaghi as he drew blanks during the encounter.

However, they have kept clean sheets in their last three fixtures and if their strikers start firing in the attacking third, they will be difficult to stop.

Meanwhile, Udinese have won just one game in their last five league outings and are clearly struggling to get back in form. Goal scoring has been a problem for Andrea Sottil's side as they have managed only one goal with their strikers in Serie A in 2023 (Beto v Bologna on January 15th).

And with Inter keeping things tight at the back, it might turn out to be another frustrating night for the Bianconeri.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Inter vs Udinese date & kick-off time

Game: Inter vs Udinese Date: February 18, 2023 Kick-off: 2:45 pm ET / 7:45 pm GMT / 1:15 am IST (Feb 19) Venue: San Siro, Milan

How to watch Inter vs AC Milan on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), it is can be streamed live on Paramount+.

In the UK, the match will be broadcasted on Bt Sport 1 with live streaming available on the BT Sport App and BTSport.com.

In India, the Sports18 network has telecast rights for Serie A, with streaming on Jio Cinema.

Inter team news and squad

Inzaghi will miss Joaquin Correa with a thigh injury while Marcelo Brozovic and Robin Gosens are doubtful, with the latter having a muscular issue.

Stefan de Vrij is also likely to miss the game and should be replaced by Alessandro Bastoni.

Possible Inter XI: Onana; Skriniar, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Calhanoglu, Dimarco; Martinez, Lukaku

Position Players Goalkeepers Onana, Cordaz, Handanovic Defenders Skriniar, Bastoni, Acerbi, D'Ambrosio, Fontanarosa, Dimarco, Bellanova, Darmian, Zanotti. Midfielders Asllani, Barella, Calhanoglu, Gagliardini, Dumfries, Mkhitaryan, Carboni. Forwards Martinez, Dzeko, Lukaku.

Udinese team news and squad

Udinese will be without Gerard Deulofeu while Ilija Nestorovski remains a major doubt with an adductor injury. The rest of the squad is fit for selection.

Possible Udinese XI: Silvestri; Becao, Bijol, Perez; Ehizibue, Samardzic, Walace, Arslan, Udogie; Pereyra; Beto