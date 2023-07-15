Plan B! Inter target Arsenal's Folarin Balogun after deal to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea collapses

Inter Milan are targeting a deal to sign Arsenal's Folarin Balogun after seeing a move for Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku collapse.

Inter wanted Lukaku

Deal has collapsed

Balogun targeted as plan B

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter have turned their attentions to Balogun after deciding against pursuing a deal for Lukaku, according to Sky Sports Italia. The club had targeted a move for the striker they had on loan last season but they pulled the plug after learning that he had held talks with Juventus, and then cut off contact with Inter.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun thrived on loan at Stade Reims last season, scoring 22 goals in all competitions, but he is still expected to leave Arsenal this summer. Balogun has made just 10 first-team appearances for the Gunners.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Inter have a number of strikers on their list and while Balogun is their top target, they are also interested in Spezia's M'Bala Nzola, Atletico Madrid's Alvaro Morata, and Porto's Mehdi Taremi.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

(C)GettyImages

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Inter are likely to formalise their intentions when it comes to buying a new striker in the coming weeks.