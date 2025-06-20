Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds predictions: Goal fest in Group E

We’ve got three Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds predictions for their Club World Cup clash on Sunday, June 22nd.

+

Heavy favourites Inter Milan face Urawa Red Diamonds. After a draw, will Inter bounce back or stumble again?

Best bets for Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Urawa Red Diamonds +2 handicap at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Over 0.5 Urawa Red Diamonds second-half goals at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Both teams to score at odds of 2.10 on 1xBet

Inter Milan are expected to beat Urawa Red Diamonds 2-1.

Our analysis: Form of both teams

The Club World Cup is now at Matchday 2, and Group E is wide open after Inter Milan stumbled in their opening game. European sides have been much fancied in the Club World Cup, but Inter were the first to slip up even though they were heavy favourites, having drawn 1-1 against Monterrey.

Looking to bet on whether Inter can bounce back from their surprising draw?

Inter are heavily favoured again and will be eager to win against Urawa Red Diamonds. The Italian side hasn’t just struggled recently, as their form has been patchy since April. However, a loss against an unknown Japanese side would see them hit a new all-time low.

Urawa Red Diamonds’ first game at the Club World Cup went as expected, as they were beaten 3-1 by River Plate. That result might not fully reflect the game, as they definitely put in a respectable performance. They aren’t expected to achieve much here either, but that could make them a dangerous opponent for Inter.

Probable lineups for Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds

Inter Milan expected lineup: Sommer, Pavard, Acerbi, Bastoni, Darmian, Asllani, Barella, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco, Martinez, Thuram

Urawa Red Dragons expected lineup: Nishikawa, Ishihara, Boza, Hoibraaten, Naganuma, Yasui, Gustafson, Kaneko, Watanabe, Savio, Matsuo

A narrow win for Inter?

On paper, and according to the bookmakers, this is set to be an incredibly one-sided affair in Inter’s favour. That is likely because of the bookmakers’ bias towards European sides, as all of the frontrunners for this competition are from Europe. This pattern has also been seen in single games, where almost all European teams have begun as favourites.

However, things haven't always gone as expected, and Inter have found that out the hard way. Although they have been largely dominant, a mere two shots on target suggest that a draw may have been a fair result. This clearly showed their recent struggles, as Inter have won just three of their last 12 games inside 90 minutes.

This concerning win rate has not been fully reflected across online betting sites, potentially creating value in markets opposing Inter as heavy favorites.

Urawa certainly aren’t prolific victors, but they gave a great account of themselves in their opening game. Their 3-1 defeat flattered River Plate a little and was the first time they had been beaten by two or more goals since March. Given Inter’s poor form and Urawa’s expected stubborn defence, any potential victory for Inter is likely to be by a small margin.

Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds Bet 1: Urawa Red Diamonds +2 handicap at odds of 2.30 on 1xBet

Outsiders to shine after the break

Initially, the odds might lead you to dismiss Urawa, but the Japanese side deserves more credit. They have amassed more xG than River Plate in their group-opening game, having shown that they can compete with the elite.

It’s worth mentioning that 1.01 of the 1.09 xG they have managed across 90 minutes came after the break. Although that may be skewed slightly by the fact that their goal was a penalty. This late surge is a consistent pattern for them.

Six of the last seven games in which they’ve found the net saw them score after half-time. Since eight of their last ten goals also came in the second half, they have a tendency to improve as the game progresses. Having displayed an impressive attacking form against River Plate, they’re at huge value to net after half-time here.

Inter Milan vs Urawa Red Diamonds Bet 2: Over 0.5 Urawa Red Diamonds second-half goals at odds of 2.90 on 1xBet

Urawa’s entertaining approach

Given how Urawa have approached their opening game with River Plate, this game is likely to be wide open. That will perhaps suit Inter, who have the better attackers and are well-placed to exploit Urawa’s defensive gaps. If River Plate punished them, then Inter appear to be at good value to do so as well.

Urawa has used this strategy for some time, and it has contributed to both teams scoring in six of their last seven matches. Although the odds suggest that both teams won't score because Urawa are seen as unlikely to find the net, they do tend to get on the scoresheet.

Inter’s games haven’t seen goals at both ends quite as much, but Urawa’s approach may surprise them. They may expect a lot of respect, but the Japanese side won’t give it to them with their aggressive approach.