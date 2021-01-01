Inter Miami sign ex-Stoke star Shawcross

Phil Neville is confident the centre-back will take on a leading role at the MLS side

Inter Miami have signed former Stoke defender Ryan Shawcross.

The 33-year-old's contract with the Championship club was terminated by mutual consent on Friday, allowing him to complete a move to the MLS side.

The centre-back is still to undergo a medical at the Florida club and is waiting to be granted an International Transfer Certificate and a P1 Visa.

What has been said?

"With Ryan, having known him for a long time since he was a youth team player at Manchester United and then following his career at Stoke, I know that he fits into what we want to do at Inter Miami," coach Phil Neville told the club's website.

"He’s a good leader on and off the field, he sets the example for others to follow in terms of his professionalism. He’s someone that I think will be a brilliant asset to the Club over the next couple of seasons,” added Neville."

He added: "On the field what he brings is great experience. Experience of playing at the top level, he’s played for England, he’s played in the Premier League,.

"He knows what it takes to be successful and I think that attitude, that ability to defend really well and to be a real threat in the opposition’s box on set pieces will make us really powerful and a strong defensive unit. He provides great experience and great competition now for the other defenders."

Sporting director Chris Henderson hopes the experienced defender can act as an example to the team's younger players.

"Ryan fits the Inter Miami DNA because of his experience and his longevity at a club," he said.

"He’s going to be able to come here and be a leader, not only on the field, but his leadership will be seen with the young players and players coming through. He’s physically dominant, his feet are good, his range of passing is good and we think he’s going to be a great addition to our backline.

"Adding another central defender was important for our group and we want to create competition at every position. That’s the goal, to be able to go out everyday and the players are fighting for their spot. That will help the team as a whole. That’s Phil’s vision to have competition.”

Shawcross' career

Shawcross came through the Manchester United youth system, but went on to make just two first-team appearances before he was loaned to Belgian side Royal Antwerp for six months.

He was then loaned to Stoke in August 2007 before making the move permanent the following January and played a key role in their promotion to the Premier League.

Shawcross went on to spend another 13 years with the Potters, making over 450 appearances in all competitions.

The defender became a controversial figure in the Premier League when he broke Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey's leg in a tackle and was shown a red card.

He was made the team's captain in 2011 and remained a first-team regular until he suffered a leg injury in 2019, limiting him to just five Championship appearances that season.

Shawcross featured just twice in the second-tier this term before his contract was terminated this week.

Shawcross made one appearance for England when he came off the bench in a friendly against Sweden in 2012.

