Explained: Why Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi is able to swerve interviews & other media duties during his time in MLS

Lionel Messi reportedly 'has his own media arrangement' with MLS which allows the Inter Miami forward to swerve interviews and still escape sanctions.

Messi's silence after recent MLS games sparks attention

Forward has special deal with MLS regarding media duties

No punishment for failing media duties

WHAT HAPPENED? Messi's media availability, or lack thereof, has been a topic of discussion in MLS. After his first two appearances for Inter Miami in the domestic league, Messi refrained from speaking to journalists, which raised a few questions about whether the Argentine was flouting the rules.

However, according to The Athletic, Messi and his representatives have an arrangement with MLS, granting the superstar control over his media activities. This agreement is described as a 'handshake sort of deal,' with terms still evolving.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: MLS have also clarified that Messi has not gone against the rules and admitted that there is some sort of an "understanding" with the player.

"There was a misunderstanding regarding Lionel Messi's media access," a league spokesperson said. "He has not violated any guidelines for his media availability in Major League Soccer."

WHAT NEXT? Messi has enjoyed a terrific start to his Miami career and boasts of having 11 goals in nine games. He will be back in action on Sunday against Los Angeles FC.