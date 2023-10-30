Inter Miami, what are you doing?! Herons post congratulations to Lionel Messi for winning eighth Ballon d'Or with wrong trophy in video

Inter Miami's social media post congratulating Lionel Messi shows the wrong Ballon d'Or trophy!

Miami post wrong trophy in congratulatory clip

Messi wins eighth Ballon d'Or

Herons' Beckham hands Argentine trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Inter Miami's official X, formerly Twitter, account posted a video congratulating the Argentine for the winning of his record 8th Ballon d'Or. However, a blatant error was noticed as they used the wrong trophy in the viral clip!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It's a rather embarrassing moment for the MLS side, especially considering the FIFA trophy shown has not been used since 2015! Regardless, it's a classy congratulations from the Herons, and despite the error, nothing can be taken away from the celebratory moment.

To make it even more memorable, Inter Miami co-owner and ex-England star David Beckham was the honored guest to hand the Argentine the trophy on stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? The World Cup winner will celebrate his earning of the prestigious award before continuing offseason preparation with the Herons for the 2024 campaign.