Inter Miami complete signing of Mexican star Pizarro

The MLS expansion team have brought in the club's second Designated Player by adding the Liga MX star

Miami have confirmed the signing of Mexican star Rodolfo Pizarro from Monterrey, giving the expansion side its second Designated Player.

Pizarro joins David Beckham's team following a back-and-forth transfer saga, with Inter Miami reportedly paying the midfielder's release clause at just under $12 million.

The 25-year-old midfielder, who has starred at Monterrey, Pachuca and Chivas, has emerged as a key figure for the Mexican national team, earning 10 appearances and seven starts for El Tri in 2019.

In total, Pizarro has earned 25 caps for , scoring five goals while helping El Tri claim the 2019 Gold Cup.With the move, Pizarro reunited with his former Monterrey coach Diego Alonso, with whom he won a Concacaf in 2019.

Pizarro, who was named in both the Concacaf Champions League and Liga MX Best XIs in recent seasons, also claimed a Champions League title with Chivas in 2018 and has collected three Liga MX titles and a Copa MX trophy.

“The truth is I’m very happy, very happy to be here, to live this new experience, to leave my country,” said Pizarro. “I'm feeling very positive, looking forward to getting this started.”

“It’s a very nice challenge,” he added. “They tell me they want to do important things. They showed me the project and the truth is that I came here without having to think about it.”

A creative midfielder, Pizarro should slot right into Inter Miami's No. 10 slot, joining an attacking group that includes fellow DP Matias Pellegrini as well as Argentine forward Julian Carranza, MLS veteran Juan Agudelo, former U.S. men's national team winger Jerome Kiesewetter and Scottish international Lewis Morgan.

The club also recently beefed up it's midfield with the addition of regular Wil Trapp, while Miami also completed a deal for Argentine Nico Figal using targeted allocation money.

Pizarro had also been linked with the this offseason as well as a move to Europe, but Inter Miami were the club to step into get the deal done.

It wasn't without complication, though. Pizarro was not in Monterrey's lineup for Tuesday night’s 0-0 draw with Santos Laguna as the two clubs haggled over the midfielder's release clause. Pizarro had already reportedly agreed to personal terms with Inter Miami, but there was confusion over how much the MLS side would have to pay to trigger the clause.

Mexican media reported that a debate over taxes delayed the deal before Monterrey confirmed it had parted ways with the midfielder on Wednesday.

"Today, the notification from the player Rodolfo Pizarro was received in our offices in the sense that, in order to suit his interests, he unilaterally terminates his contract with the Monterrey Rayados Football Club, since his desire is to continue his career with the new MLS franchise based in Miami," the statement read. "We wish Rodolfo success in his future projects."

The midfielder is the fourth Mexican international to move to MLS this winter, joining the 's Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, the San Jose Eathquakes' Oswaldo Alanis and Alan Pulido of Kansas City.

Inter Miami will begin their first MLS season on the road against and before hosting Beckham's former club, the LA Galaxy, in their first home match on March 14.

“My main goal is to be champion. I want to lift a cup with this Club, make MLS history with Miami,” he said upon joining the team