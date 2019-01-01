Inter complete €80m signing of Lukaku from Man Utd
Comments()
Getty/Goal
Romelu Lukaku has completed a €80 million (£74m/$90m) move to Inter from Manchester United, putting an end to a summer saga that sees the striker join forces with long-time admirer Antonio Conte.
Having fallen out of favour at Old Trafford under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the Belgian is now set to spearhead a Nerazzurri side looking to unseat a Juventus outfit led by Cristiano Ronaldo as the champions of Serie A.
Inter announced the deal by having Lukaku video himself in Milan, with the 26-year-old stating: "Inter is not for everyone. That's why I'm here."
More to follow...