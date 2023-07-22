Tyler Adams suffers injury setback! USMNT star out until September with hamstring issue, confirms Leeds boss Daniel Farke

USMNT star Tyler Adams will be sidelined until September after suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Adams been out since March

Midfielder had surgery on hamstring

Farke confirms USMNT star won't play to September

WHAT HAPPENED? Adams picked up the injury last season and had surgery on it in March. It was thought that he would return in time for the start of the new season, but according to new Leeds coach Daniel Farke, that won't be the case.

WHAT THEY SAID: Farke said to reporters: "Jack Harrison and Tyler Adams are still on their way back. They are still doing their rehab so they will definitely miss the start of the season. It’s a bit too early to judge when they will be back. I expect to perhaps be back after the first international break.

“Obviously, Jack and Tyler, top-class players and top characters so not easy for us to start without them. That’s the reality.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Adams is now slated to make a return to playing in September. His return will be a boost for Farke and his bid to get Leeds back into the Premier League at the first attempt.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR ADAMS? Adams will hope his return doesn't suffer any further setbacks, and he can begin playing in September. He's likely not to be rushed back and will be gently eased into the starting XI by Farke.