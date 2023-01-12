Injury-hit Chelsea start Joao Felix against Fulham one day after his arrival as Potter tries to spark turnaround

Amid a lengthy injury list, Graham Potter elected to start Joao Felix against Fulham on Thursday just a day after he signed from Atletico Madrid.

WHAT HAPPENED? In a desperate attempt to make up ground in the race for the top four, Potter fielded an XI against Fulham - who sit above the Blues in the Premier League by three places and three points - which included their recent acquisition Felix, who signed on a six-month loan deal less than 24 hours earlier.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Felix's immediate introduction speaks volumes to the current injury problems that are plaguing Potter's side. Raheem Sterling and Christian Pulisic were the latest additions to a lengthy injury list which currently stands at nine first-team players, the latter of whom could be out for a couple of months with his knee issue. Felix, meanwhile, is thrown straight into Premier League action having played 73 minutes of Atletico's La Liga match against Barcelona just three days before.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's side cannot afford to drop more points in the league if they are to keep their faint top four hopes alive. The Blues host Crystal Palace on Sunday before a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool on January 21.

