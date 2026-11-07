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Injured Xavi Simons cannot believe his eyes and lashes out at the referees on Snapchat

Leeds United vs Tottenham Hotspur
Leeds United
Tottenham Hotspur
Premier League
X. Simons
J. Bogle
M. Tel

Top players and clubs at home and abroad offer an almost daily glimpse into the world of football through Instagram, X and other online channels. This edition of VZ Social focuses on Xavi Simons, who is far from happy with the officiating after Leeds United v Tottenham Hotspur. 

On Saturday afternoon, Tottenham Hotspur lost 1-0 at Leeds United to a late goal from Noah Okafor. Afterwards, the main talking point was a first-half incident in which Jayden Bogle kicked Mathys Tel out of the match. 

Footage showed Bogle landing with his studs on the back of Tel's ankle. VAR Tony Harrington spent more than four minutes watching replays but ultimately decided not to intervene. Bogle escaped without a sanction, while Tel had to leave the pitch injured. 

The incident prompted anger in the Tottenham camp after the match. Xavi Simons, who was not even in the matchday squad because of a serious knee injury, posted on Snapchat afterwards to compare it with one from December 2025. 

Simons had stepped on Virgil van Dijk's heel in a similar fashion on that occasion and was sent off. "What's the difference?" asked the stunned Netherlands international, sharing photos of both incidents.

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Premier League

21 Nov 2026

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LEE

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Premier League

21 Nov 2026

IPS

IPS

After the match, Roberto De Zerbi responded to the controversial incident but refused to criticise the officials. "I have a lot of faith in the referee. I don't think it matters whether he (Brooks, ed.) watches the footage or not," he told TNT Sports.

"There was a VAR and if they haven't made the right decision, I don't know, but we have faith in them. We have to focus on our own performances and on the areas where we can improve," De Zerbi concluded. 

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