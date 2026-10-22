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Adhe Makayasa

INEOS back Jason Wilcox to make final decision on Michael Carrick's future after Manchester United's defeat to Como

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Manchester United co-owners INEOS have handed director of football Jason Wilcox full authority to determine whether under-fire head coach Michael Carrick remains in charge at Old Trafford. Club chiefs are assessing their options after Wednesday's humbling 4-1 Champions League defeat away at Como compounded a dismal start to the campaign.

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Boardroom chiefs delegate managerial call

According to TEAMtalk, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the Old Trafford hierarchy will fully support Wilcox if the sporting chief decides to relieve Carrick of his duties. Appointed permanently last summer after securing Champions League football, the head coach has overseen the club's worst league start since 1986 alongside a League Cup exit. Nevertheless, club insiders insist no immediate dismissal is planned despite Wednesday's humiliation against Cesc Fabregas' side.

Recruitment shortfalls mitigate dismal form

Como 1907 v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League 2026/27 League Phase MD3Getty Images

Although Wilcox continues to stand by his manager for now, recruitment figures privately accept that summer transfer shortcomings left the squad short of the depth required to compete across multiple fronts.

Despite landing their three primary central-midfield targets, the hierarchy failed to sign a desired left-back and an additional forward during the closing days of the window. In the dressing room, Lisandro Martinez's remarks after losing to Atletico Madrid were viewed as supportive of the boss, and players largely remain behind him.

However, captain Bruno Fernandes appeared to question the tactical setup in Italy after the Red Devils became the first English club in history to concede inside the opening two minutes of consecutive European fixtures.

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High-profile contenders monitor Old Trafford

While United are not actively seeking an immediate change in the dugout, Wilcox and director of recruitment Christopher Vivell are being kept informed of potential successors as they evaluate the club's trajectory.

Former Tottenham Hotspur boss Antonio Conte remains keen on the post, with his representatives maintaining regular contact to push his case. Elsewhere, ex-Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is ready to return to management for a suitable project, though it remains unclear whether he would view the Old Trafford role as the right fit should Wilcox decide to act.

Four-game gauntlet defines dugout survival

FBL-EUR-C1-COMO-MAN UNITEDGetty Images

Carrick now faces a pivotal four-match spell prior to the November international break to salvage his position and lift the mood around the club. That testing run begins with a must-win Premier League home clash against Bournemouth this weekend before domestic meetings with Chelsea and Aston Villa. United are also scheduled to face Roma in the Champions League as Wilcox closely monitors whether results improve.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.