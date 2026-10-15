Antonio Conte puts Manchester United on red alert as Italian makes renewed push to replace struggling Michael Carrick

The Italian's camp previously held talks with director of football Jason Wilcox during the summer, only for the board to hand the 45-year-old Carrick the permanent role after he secured Champions League qualification following Ruben Amorim's January departure.

Despite missing out then, the former Juventus boss remains convinced he can turn fortunes around in Manchester and is eager for another spell in England. He boasts a proven track record in the division, having lifted both the Premier League trophy and the FA Cup during a two-year spell at Chelsea until 2018, before registering a win rate above 50 percent at Tottenham Hotspur between 2021 and March 2023, departing with the north Londoners sitting fourth.