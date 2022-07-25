Inclusive, game-changing and low alcohol, what's not to love? 😍

In the peak of one hell of a summer for women's football, Footballco's very own women's football media brand, Indivisa, partners with the low-alcohol brewery Freestar and East London football league The Goalposts League on a limited edition IPA.

Coinciding with the 2022 UEFA Women's Euro, the 0.5% Goal Posts IPA magnifies the growth of support for women's football in recent years. Speaking on the collaboration, Head of Indivisa Morgan Brennan described the project as a "great opportunity to create great tasting beer and to support the grassroots game during one of the most exciting times in women's football."

Covering everything women's football, from the elite to grassroots levels, Indivisa is a social-first media brand publishing across Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. From community content to the Euro's, the inclusive brand complements GOAL's coverage, playing a key part in the continual rise of women's football.

Making its debut at The Goalpost's League Summer tournament on July 23, the Goal Posts IPA launched with huge success. From players to fans alike, the beer served as the perfect refreshment for all - and as the photos show, it also made the ultimate celebratory drink to mark the end of the tournament.

Available through the Freestar website, all proceeds go to Street Elite, a charity using football to support young people impacted by crime, violence and inequality. You'll also be able to catch The Goal Posts IPA at Indivsa events during the summer.

With a focus on celebrating the wider community of women's football and raising money for Street Elite, Shameek Farrell, founder of The Goalposts League adds; "Being able to collaborate with Freestar and Indivisa for such a meaningful cause is an exciting prospect, especially when the focus is empowerment, community and football."

Actively working to provide a community for fans of women's football, supporting women and non-binary people in all aspects of the sport, the game-changing IPA is the perfect fusion for Indivisa, Freestar and The Goalposts League. Co-founder of Freestar Felix von Hunter explained, "Freestar is all about championing the next generation of beer and beer culture, so it felt like the perfect fit to partner with Indivisa and The Goalposts League."

The low alcohol IPA is brewed with Magnum, Mosaic, and Amarillo hops to create a juicy and bright beer that's dry, crisp and full of flavour.

