Independiente launch esports team with Puma

The Argentine club are to target FIFA series and League of Legends gaming tournaments

Atletico Independiente have launched their first official esports team, set to feature in FIFA tournaments and the e-Superliga Argentina.

If successful, the club say they could also venture into other gaming series, including representation in non-endemic titles such as League of Legends and Fortnite.

The team, which features two of the top esports players in Argentina – Diego González and Yago Fawaz – have also partnered with two strategic sponsors.

Sportswear manufacturer Puma will become the team’s technical supplier while the foreign-trade consultancy firm Portas has signed a deal to become their main shirt sponsor.

"We are proud to represent Independiente in this new stage, and we will do our best to fight and win the e-Superliga," said team manager Sebastian Fernandez.

Independiente are the latest of several professional football teams to invest in esports players. All of England's Premier League clubs are seeking gamers ahead of an inaugural ePremier League tournament, which starts in January 2019.