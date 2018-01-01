I’m feeling happy at Everton, claims Barcelona loanee Gomes

The Portuguese international joined the Toffees on loan at the start of the season and has been linked with a permanent move from the Camp Nou

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes has admitted he is enjoying his football again at Goodison Park after a few disappointing years with Barcelona.

Gomes moved to the Catalan giants in 2016 but struggled to hold down a regular place in the team, and as a result, made the switch to the Premier League on a short-term basis last summer.

The 25-year-old has played the last eight league games for the Toffees and has been impressive in Marco Silva’s side, so much so he has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

However, the Portuguese coach has previously admitted he hopes to lure his fellow countryman to Merseyside on a permanent deal next summer.

It looks unlikely Gomes will return to the Nou Camp at the end of the season, and he admitted that the last two years at Barcelona have been tough.

“I wasn't unhappy in Barcelona, but I was feeling the struggle,” Gomes told Sky Sports News ahead of this weekend’s game against Manchester City.

“Sometimes, I'm more negative than positive about myself. I'd be the first person to shout at myself, close the door and scream that I didn't play good.

"Sometimes, you try not to care about the things you read on social media, and even if you do, someone might tell you. It's difficult because [Barcelona] is a massive club, and you have to be prepared.

"Somehow, perhaps I wasn't prepared for that side. I was just preparing to play football, go to the stadium and play, so maybe I wasn't prepared for that situation.”

However, ahead of the Toffee's trip to the Etihad to face Manchester City on Saturday, the former Valencia man declares he is enjoying his football again at Goodison Park.

“I came from an injury and actually, I didn’t realise that on my first game here I hadn’t played for six months. The last game that I played was in April, and the next one I played after summer was against Tottenham and I got injured for 10 weeks. But the boys here, they were amazing with me.

“I remember on day one with Jags [Phil Jagielka], I didn't have clothes to go to training, so he gave me the kit! He explained to me where to go for the training kit man and everything. I’m feeling really happy here,” he added.