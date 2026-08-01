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Yan Diomande RB Leipzig 2025Getty Images
Muhammad Sharaf Eldeen

Translated by

Illness or Real Madrid? Diomande out of Leipzig's camp

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The Real Madrid seeks to complete the deal within hours

Yan Diomande won't travel with the Leipzig squad to their pre-season training camp in Austria. The young Ivorian winger is holding out for a move to Real Madrid before the summer window shuts.

According to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, this was the plan all along for both Diomande and Real Madrid. Talks between the two clubs remain ongoing, with the Merengue pushing to wrap up the deal today, Saturday, or tomorrow at the latest.

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Sky Sport Germany put the question directly to Leipzig manager Martin Demichelis: "Yan Diomande is ill. You will fly to the training camp at 5:00pm. Will Diomande travel with the team? Is that the plan?".

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Demichelis replied, saying: "I know it is a big topic. Yan is really ill. We will see. I have not spoken to the doctor yet. If he is in good health, he should come with us. If he is ill, then he is ill".

Both parties now wait on the coming hours, which could prove decisive for the Ivorian's future as Real Madrid and Leipzig hunt a final agreement.


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