Ibrahimovic's 'wonderful' pre-match speech fired up Milan for Verona victory, reveals Pioli

Stefano Pioli has revealed Zlatan Ibrahimovic delivered a "wonderful" pre-match speech that fired up Milan for their victory over Verona.

Milan took a huge step towards the Serie A title after a 3-1 win at Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium on Sunday, with a brace from Sandro Tonali and a late goal from Alessandro Florenzi wrapping up the three points.

Ibrahimovic only saw six minutes of action after coming on as a substitute, but Pioli says he had a key role in the dressing room that set the team up to secure the win.

What has Pioli said about Ibrahimovic?

“We knew there was no tomorrow, there was only today,” the Milan boss told reporters post-match.

“Ibrahimovic said something wonderful: ‘Everyone remembers the Milan players who won the Scudetto or the Champions League, so if we want to be remembered, we’ve got three games to do it.’”

Ibrahimovic and Milan closing in on Serie A crown

Milan are now just two games away from winning their first Scudetto in 11 years, while Ibrahimovic is on track for his fifth Serie A crown.

Pioli's men will host Atalanta on May 15 before wrapping up their campaign with a trip to Sassuolo seven days later, and a four-point haul from those two games will be enough for them to pip rivals Inter to the trophy.

