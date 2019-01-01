I was born to score goals, says new Real Madrid striker Jovic

The 21-year-old's goal record at Eintracht Frankfurt impressed enough to earn a move to the Spanish capital this summer

striker Luka Jovic believes he was born with a natural instinct for scoring goals.

The 21-year-old striker made a €70 million (£62m/$79m) move to Real Madrid this summer after impressing in with .

The international rose to stardom with before being sold to in 2016.

Playing in just four games for the Portuguese giants, he was sent to Frankfurt on an initial two-year loan deal and went on to score 36 times in 75 appearances with the side.

A lot is expected of the attacker at the Santiago Bernabeu after their sizeable investment, but he is confident he can deliver the goods because he has a gift.

"Sometimes I think I was just born with it. Everyone in this life has certain talents, and I think mine is scoring goals," he wrote in The Players' Tribune.

"I don’t know how I ended up playing as a striker, but as far back as I can remember I’ve always been obsessed with scoring.

"When I was a child, I used to have these two VHS tapes of all the goals from every single World Cup up to 2006, I think. I remember being mesmerized by Roger Milla from at the ’90 World Cup, and of course Ronaldo - the original Ronaldo.

"I was obsessed with how he did that step-over dribble against goalkeepers. I remember it being so fast, like a magician’s trick, and I would practice how to do it at home. Ronaldo would play football with such ease, almost as if he was at 30%, and I thought it was incredible. His style and confidence left a mark on me.

"I guess my coaches must have seen that instinct in me, because they put me at striker from my very first steps in football."

Jovic has had a rapid rise since his breakthrough at Red Star. He has already featured in a World Cup with Serbia and helped fire Eintracht Frankfurt to the semi-finals last season, losing to eventual winners on penalties.

But he puts his success down to his confidence in his ability, saying it is a necessity for someone in his position.

"Things have happened very fast for me. A few years ago, I was just dreaming of playing for Red Star," he added.

"To play in a Europa League semi-final, to play in a World Cup, and now to move to Real Madrid, it is incredible. But I think the most important thing for a striker is confidence. I’ve never doubted my worth. I just feel like I have a quality that I was born with, and I will never doubt it.

Article continues below

"It’s funny, the last time I played for the national team, one of my team-mates, Stefan Mitrovic, said something like: 'Man, the things I could do if I had your confidence'.

"But for me, it just makes sense. How can you be a striker without confidence? For this position, the most important part is not the beginning, it is the ending.

"Same for me. In the beginning, I was born in a small village in Serbia with 105 houses, a place that you have probably never heard of before. Where is this story going next? What will I achieve? What is the ending? I don’t know, but I have really big dreams."